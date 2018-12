A view of wastes washed up on the banks of the Nile River before the beginning of the 'Very Nile' initiative which aims to clean the Nile River, in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian volunteers stand next to sacks of wastes collected during the 'Very Nile' initiative which aims to clean the Nile River, in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian volunteers arrive at the beginning of the 'Very Nile' initiative which aims to clean the Nile River, in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian volunteers collect washed up wastes on the banks of the Nile River before the beginning of the 'Very Nile' initiative which aims to clean the Nile River, in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

More than 200 Egyptian volunteers started collecting washed-up waste Saturday from the banks of the Nile in the Egyptian capital as part of the Very Nile project that aims to clean the ancient waterway.

The volunteers managed to remove vast amounts of plastic waste that had accumulated on the banks and waters of the river.