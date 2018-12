Cairo Warriors players react during the women American Football match between the Cairo Wolves and the Cairo Warriors in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Head coach of Cairo Wolves Mustafa Khalil (C) talks with team players before the women American Football match between the Cairo Wolves and the Cairo Warriors in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Cairo Warriors player Sara Fouad (L) in action during the women American Football match between the Cairo Wolves and the Cairo Warriors in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Cairo Warriors player Marwa Magdi Mohamed (L) in action during the women American Football match between the Cairo Wolves and the Cairo Warriors in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Women in Egypt on Sunday continued to wear their helmets and shoulder pads amid a battle of gender stereotypes surrounding American football in the North African country.

Female American football athletes endured prejudiced comments; men saying the field was not a place for women and that they belong in the kitchen.