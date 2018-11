Two girls write a dedication for women before starting in the first Egyptian womens race in the Heliopolis district of Cairo, Egypt Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Women warming up before starting the first Egyptian womens race in the Heliopolis district of Cairo, Egypt Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Women start in the first Egyptian womens race in the Heliopolis district of Cairo, Egypt Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The United Nations Population Fund in Egypt in collaboration with the National Council for Women and the Ministry of Youth and Sports organized Friday the first all-women's race in support of ending violence against females.

Cairo Runners, the first street running initiative in Cairo, hosted the 8-kilometer (5-mile) race that took place in the Heliopolis district of the Egyptian capital and featured hundreds of runners.