Two Egyptians choose a colored Ramadan lantern bearing the photo of Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Salah in Cairo, Egypt, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Isaac J. Martín

A Cairo artisan has branded Ramadan lanterns with images of Egypt's international soccer star Mohamed Salah to celebrate the holy Muslim fasting month, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground on Friday.

Hidden among the labyrinthine streets and alleyways that make up the historic district of Islamic Cairo is Ahmed al-Sunni's outdoor workshop, which currently sits beside a string of his Salah lanterns, known in Arabic as Fanous.