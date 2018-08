A man transports a sacrificial goat on a motorcycle ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival at a market in Al Baragel district, Giza, Egypt, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Millions of Egyptians were on Friday preparing for the upcoming religious festival of Eid al-Adha, the holiest in Islam, by purchasing cows, goats or sheep to slaughter in sacrifice, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

Cattle vendors peddled their wares at a busy market in the city of Ashmoun, located in the northern governorate of Monufia, while sellers showed off their goats at another street market in Giza's bustling al-Baragel district.