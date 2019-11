An Egyptian girl buys a candy doll for the upcoming Mawlid celebrations (The birthday of Prophet Muhammad), at a traditional factory in Bab al-Bahr district, in Cairo, Egypt, 08 November 2019 (issued 09 November 2019). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptians buy candy dolls for the upcoming Mawlid celebrations (the birthday of Prophet Muhammad), at a traditional factory in Bab al-Bahr district, in Cairo, Egypt, 08 November 2019 (issued 09 November 2019). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian worker checks a candy doll for the upcoming Mawlid celebrations (The birthday of Prophet Muhammad), at a traditional factory in Bab al-Bahr district, in Cairo, Egypt, 08 November 2019. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt on Saturday marked the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, with people lining up to buy mouthwatering nut-filled sweets.

The occasion, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi, is observed on 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar that employs the Hijri era, when Muhammad and his followers migrated from Mecca to Madina in 622 CE. EFE-EPA