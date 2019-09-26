Visitors take part in the first day of Ekoparty, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 25 September 2019. Ekoparty is the biggest Latin American cybersecurity and technology conference that this year is in its 15th edition with 3,000 visitors from the region and as far away as the US, France and Russia. EFE-EPA/ Enrique Garcia Medina

Ekoparty, the largest cyber-security and technology conference in Latin America, which meets every year in Buenos Aires, on Wednesday kicked off its 15th edition with 3,000 attendees from all over the region, featuring activities ranging from conferences on responsible hacking to robot soccer.

One of the founders and organizers of Ekoparty, Jeronimo Basaldua, told EFE that when the event began as a get-together of 30 friends, they "never" imagined that 15 years later there would be 3,000 registered participants due to the exponential growth of the industry, a situation he called – with a certain amount of understatement – "surprising." EFE-EPA