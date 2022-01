Parishioners and followers of Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande make a pilgrimage, in the framework of the beatification of the Salvadoran priest, in El Paisnal, El Salvador, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL LEMUS

Parishioners and followers of Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande make a pilgrimage, in the framework of the beatification of the Salvadoran priest, in El Paisnal, El Salvador, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL LEMUS

Priests Rutilio Grande and Cosme Spessotto, and lay people Nelson Lemus and Manuel Solórzano, became new martyrs of the Catholic Church of El Salvador on Saturday when they were beatified more than 40 years after their deaths during the civil war.

The ritual was carried out in a festive atmosphere with a small number of attendees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.