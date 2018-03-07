A view of an image of Blessed Oscar Arnulfo Romero after the Vatican's announcement that he will be canonized in San Salvador, El Salvador, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The Salvadoran government received "with joy" news of the impending canonization of Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, murdered in 1980 by a right-wing death squad while celebrating Mass.

"The government of El Salvador expresses its joy over the Vatican's announcement approving the decree that will make the canonization of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero possible," said the Foreign Ministry in a press release, adding that Romero is "remembered for his priceless legacy, commitment and pastoral work to help the most needy."