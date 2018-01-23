Members of the indigenous peoples of western El Salvador participate in an ancestral ceremony and a united cry for justice, in Izalco, El Salvador, Jan. 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

With an ancestral ceremony and a united cry for justice, members of the indigenous peoples of western El Salvador on Monday recalled the thousands of victims of the 1932 massacre of Indians and peasants carried out on the orders of dictator Maximiliano Hernandez Martinez.

The ruins of the La Asuncion church, known as El Llanito, in the western town of Izalco, was the site where at least 100 Indians gathered from five towns decimated in the repression ordered by Hernandez Martinez, who ruled the country from 1935-1944.