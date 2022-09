Garbage covers the surface of the Cerron Grande Reservoir in Potonico, El Salvador, on 6 September 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Garbage covers the surface of the Cerron Grande Reservoir in Potonico, El Salvador, on 6 September 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Garbage covers the surface of the Cerron Grande Reservoir in Potonico, El Salvador, on 6 September 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Plastic bottles, glass jars, discarded shoes and other refuse are threatening the viability of El Salvador's Cerron Grande reservoir and the survival of the fish and birds that inhabit the ecosystem.

Created in 1973 by the construction of the Cerron Grande hydroelectric dam, the reservoir - known locally as Lake Suchitlan, covers 135 sq km (51 sq mi) and is an internationally designated wetland.