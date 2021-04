Members of the confraternity of Saint Gregory the Great adorn an image of Christ to participate in the centennial procession of Christs, in the Salvadoran town of Izalco (west) in El Salvador, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Irma Cortez adorns an image of a Christ to participate in the centennial procession of Christs, in the Salvadoran town of Izalco (west) in El Salvador, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Members of the Jesus Nazareno Brotherhood participate in the centennial procession of the Cristos, in the Salvadoran town of Izalco (west) in El Salvador, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The centennial procession of Christs of the Salvadoran town of Izalco took place Thursday with hundreds of faithful after it was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of various brotherhoods carried 12 images of crucified Christs through the streets of Izalco and joined the Procession of Silence, which will return on Friday morning return to the temple where it began. EFE-EPA