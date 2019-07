United States-bound Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande on July 19, 2019, despite stepped up efforts by Mexico to stem the migratory tide. EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda Jacome

Fear and uncertainty have gripped the inhabitants of the small central Mexican town of Zoyatla, most of whom are elderly, since US President Donald Trump announced that massive raids will be carried out to round up undocumented migrants.

This community in the central state of Puebla stands out as a source of migrants bound for the United States since all of the families have relatives in the US, many of whom have lived there for decades.