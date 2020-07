Design Museum staff look over an installation on display in the exhibition 'Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers' at the Design Museum in London, Britain, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Electronic music has more than a century of history behind it: from its slow start to its explosion in the 1980s, it has been bringing people together with its chaotic and electrifying rhythms.

The exhibition Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers at the Design Museum in London was presented to the press on Tuesday and will open to the public on Friday.