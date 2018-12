Rangers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and workers from Save The Elephants, push down a darted elephant before fitting it with a collar during an elephant-collaring operation in Tsavo East National Park, approximately 350 kilometers south east from Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A total of 396 elephants died this year in Kenya, nearly half of the 727 deaths the African country registered over 2017, the Kenya Wildlife Service said on Thursday.

The southwestern Kenyan National Reserve of Maasai Mara recorded 61 of the elephant deaths, 23 of which were from natural causes, 10 were killed during conflicts between humans, four due to poaching and the most of the cases (24) occurred for unknown reasons, the service said.