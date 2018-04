View of the truck that flipped over, killing an elephant and injuring two others, on the A-30 highway in Pozo Cañada, a town located about 289 kilometers (180 miles) southeast of Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANU

An injured elephant take a rest after the truck that was hauling him flipped over on the A-30 highway in Pozo Cañada, a town located about 289 kilometers (180 miles) southeast of Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANU

An elephant was killed and two others were injured when the truck hauling the huge animals flipped over Monday on the A-30 highway in Pozo Cañada, a town located about 289 kilometers (180 miles) southeast of the Spanish capital, officials said.

The truck, which was carrying five elephants, rolled over at around 4:03 pm at kilometer 23 of the A-30, General Traffic Administration director Gregorio Serrano said in a Twitter post.