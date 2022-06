Photo provided by Zoo Miami showing local Miami, Florida, firefighters spraying Ongard, an Asian elephant housed at the zoo, to help him cool off on June 22, 2022. EFE/Ron Magill/Zoo Miami /Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Available only to illustrate accompanying article/Obligatory credit.

Ongard, an elephant housed at The Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens, on Wednesday was able to enjoy a nice summer shower thanks to a team of Miami-Dade County firefighters who attached one of their hoses to a fire hydrant at the zoo and gave the pachyderm a bath, the zoo said in a statement.

This was the first time that the 11-year-old Asian elephant, known affectionately as "Ardy," had had an experience of this kind, although at first he seemed somewhat "apprehensive."