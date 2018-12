Thai elephants and mahouts, all dressed as Santa Claus, entertain students during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai man wearing a costume depicting Hanuman, a character in the traditional Khon or Thai masked dance, poses for pictures with elephants dressed as Santa Claus, during Christmas celebrations with students at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai elephant dressed as Santa Claus distributes presents to students during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai elephant and mahout, both dressed as Santa Claus, entertain students during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai elephant dressed as Santa Claus distributes presents to students during Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai elephants dressed as Santas from Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal visited schoolchildren to hand out gifts on Monday.

Students at Ayutthaya's Jirasat Wittaya School, some of whom were also dressed in Santa outfits, crowded around the four elephants who handed out presents such as teddy bears with their trunks.