A wild elephant has killed a German tourist on a safari in Zimbabwe by trampling her while she was attempting to take photos of it, park authorities told EFE on Thursday.

Tinashe Farawo, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said the 49-year-old woman died of her injuries after the tragic encounter on Wednesday afternoon between the tourist group she was part of and a female pachyderm who split from her herd in Mana Pools National Park.