This undated photo shows an elephant in the Mengyang reservoir, in China. EFE/Tamara Gil/FILE

Wild elephants that had been roaming the southern Chinese province of Yunnan for more than three months returned to a "more appropriate" habitat, Chinese experts told state media.

Xinhua news agency said the animals began a migration in May from their usual habitat in Xishuangbanna, a region known for its tropical forest and monsoon climate, to the north of the province, without the clear reasons that led them to make this decision.