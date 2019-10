A handout photo by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows two elephants that survived after falling into Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachin Buri Province, Thailand, Oct 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/DNP HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows some of the elephants that died in Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachin Buri Province, Thailand, Oct 5, 2019.

A handout photo by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows two elephants that are expected to survive after falling into Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachin Buri Province, Thailand, Oct 5, 2019.

Two elephants rescued from the edge of a Thai waterfall over the weekend were released Monday into their natural habitat, officials said.

Witthaya Hongwiangchan, Director of Protected Areas Regional Office 1 Prachinburi, said the pachyderms had been fed, monitored and released after being rescued Sunday. EFE-EPA