In the year 1525, when the northeastern Spanish village of Sarnago was the largest exporter of wool to Europe, its inhabitants would have found it hard to believe that one day only cold mountain air would drift through its streets that were once so full of life.

At that time, when more than three million sheep would graze around Sarnago, depopulation was a remote concept and nothing would have predicted the end of a village that lost its last resident in 1976.