Rangers and veterinarians of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pull a tranquillized female eastern black rhino to put her into a crate for transportation, during a rhino translocation exercise in Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A veterinarian of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) drills a hole in the tranquillized female eastern black rhino's horn to be fitted with a GPS tracker, during a rhino translocation exercise in Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A female eastern black rhino stands inside a crate before being transported during a rhino translocation exercise in Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, June 26, 2018.EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A group of eastern black rhinoceri in Kenya are to be relocated to a safer habitat amid a project to construct railway lines that will transverse their current home, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Tuesday.

Rangers and veterinarians of the Kenya Wildlife Service began moving three of 14 black rhinos that are to be transferred from two national parks near the capital Nairobi over to Tsavo East National Park, over 400 kilometers (248 miles) away.