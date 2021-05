A baby tapir or Danto (Tapirus bairdii) sits in its enclosure after being born at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two baby tapirs or Danto (Tapirus bairdii) sit in their enclosure after being born at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A worker holds a baby tapir or Danto (Tapirus bairdii), at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two endangered tapirs were born hours apart at the National Zoo of Nicaragua, in the department of Masaya, south of Managua, the center reported.

A male and a female, still unnamed, were born at dawn on Friday and Saturday in perfect health, the director of the zoo, Eduardo Sacasa, told EFE. EFE