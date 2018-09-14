One activist is carried away by policemen as several protesters occupy the state representation of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

German police removed environmental activists protesting outside a regional government building in Berlin on Friday amid ongoing protests to halt the partial clearance of a 12,000-year-old forest to mine for brown coal.

Demonstrators held a sit-in at the building that houses the regional delegation of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the German capital in solidarity with fellow activists who built treehouses in Hambach Forest, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Cologne, the most populous city in North Rhine-Westphalia, to block the deforestation.