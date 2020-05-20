Fines for illegal logging in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest have been suspended since President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree in October 2019, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Wednesday.
A undated file photo showing a wood processing plant in Brazil. Experts say as much as 14 percent of the 551.782 kilometers of Amazonian forest already has been destroyed by development, logging and farming during the last 25 years. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
A picture dated 05 January 2006, of dense vegitation growing on the Ilha do Cardoso in the federal state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA/RALF HIRSCHBERGER
