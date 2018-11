A pro environment protester is arrested by police on Lambeth bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A pro environment protester infront of police on Lambeth bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Environmentalist protesters on Saturday blocked traffic on five bridges across the Thames in London in a demonstration calling on the United Kingdom government to adopt stricter measures to fight climate change.

The action was organized by Extinction Rebellion.