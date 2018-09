Environment campaigner Chris Packham and British singer Billy Bragg on stage during the People's Walk For Wildlife in central London, Britain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Hundreds of demonstrators march during the People's Walk For Wildlife in central London, Britain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Crowds of people walked through the streets of central London on Saturday calling for more legislation to protect British wildlife amid warnings that even some of the most familiar animals, such as hedgehogs or garden birds, are on the decline.

The People's Walk for Wildlife, an initiative fronted by British naturalist, TV presenter and writer Chris Packham, brought families and activists from Hyde Park to Richmond Terrace via Piccadilly, St James, Pall Mall and Whitehall.