The Ermita del Rosario chapel, a small church in the eastern Mexican city of Veracruz built nearly 500 years ago, is considered to be the cradle of Christendom in the Americas.

Located on the shores of the Huitzilapan River, in the town of La Antigua, the parish is the first church built in the mainland Americas, planting the seed of what would become the origin of Catholic evangelization in the continent.