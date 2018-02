Members of the Naiskodukaitse (Womens voluntary defence organization) march during the military parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Riho Terras (L) and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (R) review the formation, during the military parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Participants during military parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Estonian soldiers march during a military parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Estonia on Saturday celebrated the 100th year since it declared independence from Russia with a military parade that marched through the streets of the capital Tallinn.

Thousands of people followed the Estonian troops, who were accompanied by soldiers from other NATO member states, in memory of the day that the Baltic country declared itself an independent state separate from Russia.