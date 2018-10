File image shows a partial view of the art installation 'Zeitfeld' (time field) with 24 station clocks by the German artist Klaus Rinkes in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sep 12, 2018. Austria, the current rotational presidency of the EU Council, on Oct 29 proposed a draft policy abolishing daylight savings in Europe be delayed until 2021 to allow member states prepare for change. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A woman holds a clock to change the time in Biot, southern France, Oct 27,2018. Austria, the current rotational presidency of the EU Council, on Oct 29 proposed that a draft policy to abolish daylight savings in Europe be delayed until 2021 to allow member states prepare for the change. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Austria, which was currently overseeing the rotational presidency of the Council of the European Union, on Monday proposed that a draft policy to abolish daylight savings in Europe be delayed until 2021 to allow member states prepare for the change.

The announcement came after an informal EU meeting of transport and environment ministers in the Austrian city of Graz.