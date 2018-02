Empty water bottles and a banana peel are pictured in the finish area of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria, Apr 23, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/LISI NIESNER

A glass with polluted water (2-L), industrial bottled water (3-L) and a bottle with tap water (R) stand next to a donation can (L) at the stand of 'Brot fuer die Welt' (bread for the world) during the last day of the International Green Week IGW fair in Berlin, Germany, Jan 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The European Commission said Thursday that it was revising its directives on drinking water to take into account the latest scientific advice in a bid to ensure a high-quality supply of tap water.

It also said it would strive to reduce plastic litter and lower the European Union's carbon footprint.