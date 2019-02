EU Commissioner for Health and Food safety Vytenis Andriukaitis gives a news conference on the Health report in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety on Tuesday harshly criticized Greece's alternate minister of health for smoking in a public setting, thus violating the country's anti-tobacco law.

Vytenis Andriukaitis, the European Union's top health official, disparaged Pavlos Polakis – who has occupied the number two post in the Greek ministry of health since Sept. 2015 – after being shown pictures of the latter smoking during a ministerial press conference.