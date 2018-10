Photograph showing EU envoy Karl-Otto König and Pamela Moreira, the president of Canguro Fundation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The European Union delegation in Uruguay presented its 2018 Human Rights award on Wednesday to the Canguro Foundation, which provides both physical and emotional care to babies whose mothers are in difficult situations.

At the award ceremony, EU envoy Karl-Otto König stressed the importance of the work of the foundation in safeguarding the rights of the most vulnerable.