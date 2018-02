UNHCR official (L) explains their activities to Pier Antonio Panzeri, chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights (C) and member of parliament Richard Corbet (R) at the UNHCR transit point at Ghumdum in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 February 2018. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Members of the European Parliament's Committee talks with the newly arrived Rohingya women at the UNHCR trasit point at Ghumdum in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 February 2018. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees return to their camps carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 February 2018. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar continued to stream into Bangladesh having trekked through hills and crossed rivers, often terrified and half-starved, facts that European Union lawmakers were able to reflect on as they took stock Tuesday after a fact-finding mission.

Omar Mia and his family of four formed part of a group of 94 who crossed the Naf River, the natural border between Bangladesh and Myanmar, in two boats at the weekend.