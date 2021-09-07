Karin Mueck snuggles with Holstein Friesian Fiete on a meadow of the Hof Butenland farmstead in Niens, northern Germany 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Europe as a whole is resisting the transition away from meat-heavy diets despite the scientific consensus that cutting animal products is necessary to protect biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis.