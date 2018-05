A woman eats a cricket during the opening of Insectpoint in Lelystad, The Netherlands, July 3, 2014. The institute will research farming insects for human, animal consumption. EFE-EPA (FILE)/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Thai vendors beside edible insects for sale at Talad Thai market outside Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 15, 2013. UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) hopes they will become a common global source of protein. EFE-EPA (FILE)/NARONG SANGNAK

The International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed (IPIFF) promoting insects as a source of animal proteins for both human consumption and animal feed announced on Tuesday its target of 100,000 tonnes of edible produce within two to five years

IPIFF is an EU non-profit organization representing the interests of 42 insect production companies aimed at EU policymakers, European stakeholders, and citizens.