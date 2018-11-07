efe-epaBrussels

A city in southern Spain was awarded on Wednesday a coveted tourism prize for the European Commission's European Tourism Day after competing against 38 cities across 19 European Union member states.

According to the jury of this initiative focused on strengthening tourism-generated innovative development in EU cities and environs, Malaga won the 1st European Tourism Day Accessibility Tourism Award for its commitment to breaking down barriers, both physical and cognitive, within its touristic strategy.