Refugees who arrived to Turkey eat and have rest along a route to the west in Erzurum, Turkey, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

First aid medics help a sick refugee who arrived to Turkey along a route to the west in Erzurum, Turkey, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A child who arrived to Turkey cry along a route to the west in Erzurum, Turkey, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Refugees arrive to Turkey along a route to the west in Erzurum, Turkey, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Migrants from central Asia continue to use Turkey as a staging point to Europe despite an increase in deportations by the Turkish authorities, an epa-efe photojournalist in eastern Anatolia reported Wednesday.

Most of the migrants who cross into Turkey undocumented come from unstable areas of Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh; the Turkish government recently deported 7,000 would-be asylum seekers back to Kabul.