A Wisent (Also known as the European bison) at the Wisentgehege deer park in Springe, northern Germany, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Two Przewalski's horses at the Wisentgehege deer park in Springe, northern Germany, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Two arctic wolves at the Wisentgehege deer park in Springe, northern Germany, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A male wisent (Also known as the European bison) at the Wisentgehege deer park in Springe, northern Germany, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A wildlife park in northern Germany spanning over 90 hectares and peppered with ancient trees houses many European native species as documented by an EPA-EFE photojournalist Saturday.

Wisentgehege Springe a nature sanctuary in the district of Hannover, Lower Saxony, is home to some 100 animal species, including dozens of rare wisents -European bison- which went extinct in the wild in the early 20th century.