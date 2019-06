A zoo keeper Veronika Hoskova feeds Jasmina, a black rhino, as it stands in transporting box for adapting in enclosure at Safari Park in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Jasiri, Jasmine, Manny, Olmoti and Mandela, five European-born black rhinos, are getting ready to take on a very special mission: to assist in repopulating Rwanda, where their species had become extinct in the wild.

The Dvur Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic, has been training the rhinos since 2018 and they now are comfortable with each other, respond to their names when called and obey simple instructions such as exiting and entering special containers.