A total of 14 European countries, as well as Canada and the United Sttes, are taking part in a space mission that involves the Euclid visible to near-infrared space telescope and which aims to tackle two important questions of modern cosmology: How did the universe originate and Why is it expanding at an accelerating rate?. Image provided by ©Thales Alenia Space, ESA/ATG Medialab, Euclid Consortium (image); NASA/ESA, Hubble, CANDELS, Koekemoer et al. 2011, Grogin et al.

A photo provided by the European Space Agency of the structural and thermal model of the Euclid satellite. Normal matter - including planets, stars, human beings and all other visible objects - accounts for just 4-5 percent of everything that exists in the universe. The rest is in the form of dark energy and dark matter, different phenomena that remain a mystery and which a new mission being carried out by the ESA - known as Euclid - will help scientists better understand. EPA-EFE/S. Corvaja

Normal matter - including planets, stars, other celestial bodies and all other visible objects - accounts for just 4-5 percent of everything that exists in the universe.

The rest is in the form of dark energy and dark matter, different phenomena that remain a mystery and which a European Space Agency-led mission - known as Euclid - will help scientists to better understand.