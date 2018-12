File image shows Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) with NHS workers after delivering a keynote speech on the NHS and Brexit at the TUC Congress in Central London, Britain, Jun 14, 2016. The UK's planned exit from the EU in Mar 2019 is fueling an exodus of European workers, especially pronounced in the NHS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

File image shows exterior of Stafford Hospital, Staffordshire, Britain, Feb 6, 2013. The UK's planned exit from the EU in Mar 2019 is fueling an exodus of European workers, especially pronounced in the NHS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/DAVID JONES

File image shows UK PM Theresa May delivering a speech at the Royal Free Hospital, in N. London, UK, Jun 18, 2018. The UK's planned exit from the EU in Mar 2019 is fueling an exodus of European workers, especially pronounced in the NHS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

File image shows a demonstrator at a pro-NHS (National Health Service) march and protest in Central London, UK, Feb 3, 2018. The UK's planned Mar 2019 exit from the EU is fueling an exodus of European workers, especially pronounced in the NHS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

Pioneering transplant surgeon Paolo Muiesan is returning to Italy after about 1,000 operations and 26 years in the United Kingdom. The reason, he says, is Brexit, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Monday to Efe.

"I'm disappointed that the European dream, of working and living in a borderless world, has failed," he said.