Children trying to forge a future and live as normal a life as possible within a stiflingly crowded Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon today face a much brighter future than previously envisaged, with access to health care and education, thanks to funding from the European Union, EFE reported Friday.

A school set among the narrow streets of the populous Beddawi refugee camp near the northwestern Lebanese port city of Tripoli harbors some 682 pupils aged between 6-12 years, most of whom are Palestinian, though there are also some Kurdish and Syrian children who attend, as corroborated by a delegation of Members of the European Parliament.