The LGBT Rainbow flag and the EU flag are seen during the EuroPride parade in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The EuroPride parade, a rally against the discrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people hosted in a different European city each year, marked the end of month-long festivities with its iconic march.

This year Austria hosted EuroPride and it culminated with the Mardi-Gras style pride parade in the capital, Vienna on June 15.