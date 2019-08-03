While working with a totally Hispanic story and cast, Eva Longoria spoke with EFE about the adaptation to the movies of the series "Dora the Explorer," and praised that character as the first Latino superhero and for becoming a global phenomenon thanks to her infinite optimism.
Longoria, born in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1975, plays the mom of the young adventurer of boundless enthusiasm in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," a film directed by James Bobin that will premiere in the US on Aug. 9 with Isabela Moner as the shining star of a very Hispanic cast in which Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Danny Trejo and Benicio del Toro are also standouts.