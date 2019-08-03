Scene from the Movie "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" starring Isabela Moner as Dora, Michael Peña (r.) as her dad, and Eva Longoria (l.) as her mom; the latter praised the character of Dora in an interview with EFE as the first Latino superhero. EFE-EPA/Vince Valitutti/Courtesy Paramount Players

While working with a totally Hispanic story and cast, Eva Longoria spoke with EFE about the adaptation to the movies of the series "Dora the Explorer," and praised that character as the first Latino superhero and for becoming a global phenomenon thanks to her infinite optimism.

Longoria, born in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1975, plays the mom of the young adventurer of boundless enthusiasm in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," a film directed by James Bobin that will premiere in the US on Aug. 9 with Isabela Moner as the shining star of a very Hispanic cast in which Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Danny Trejo and Benicio del Toro are also standouts.