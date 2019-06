Eva Perón and her husband, then-President of Argentina Juan Domingo Perón at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 25, 1951. EFE FILE/RSA

Eva Perón defined an era, a way of doing politics without holding a position, and a style that was ornate and ostentatious. She even dressed in overalls if the occasion called for it. All of this was a bid to reach the people, to be present, indispensable and eternal.

A centenary has passed since Perón was born. Next month it’ll have been 67 years since she died. But the former first lady of Argentina is as present as ever.