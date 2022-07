Seven decades ago Argentina was paralyzed by the death of its most popular first lady, Eva Duarte de Peron, known to all as "Evita." At just 33, the "champion of the humble" departed the earthly plane and was transformed into an eternal myth, the symbol of an epoch and the inspiration for musicals, films and books all over the world.

On July 26, 1952, the second wife of then-President Juan Domingo Peron (who governed from 1946-1955 and 1973-1974) lost her three-month battle with uterine cancer.