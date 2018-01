A Filipino villager cooks food at a school turned into a temporary evacuation center in the vicinity of rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The number of families sheltering in school rooms had reached capacity on Thursday as tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the erupting Mount Mayon in the eastern Phillipines province of Albay.

Each classroom inside Cabangan Elementary School in Camalig, which lies about 11 kilometers southwest of Mayon's crater, was housing more than a dozen families, and around 200 of them - some 500 people - were taking shelter at the school, an epa journalist reports.