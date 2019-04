Nepalese 49-year-old veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa prays at Bauddhanath Stupa before he leaves for the Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese 49-year-old veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa prays at Bauddhanath Stupa before he leaves for the Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese 49-year-old veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa prays at Bauddhanath Stupa before he leaves for the Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa is embarking on a mission to break his own world record for the most summits of the highest mountain on the planet, Mount Everest.

“Records are made to be broken,” Kami Rita said before heading to the Everest region on Tuesday to start the dangerous and grueling journey up its peak for the 23rd time.